e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / GMC Jammu declared dedicated Covid-19 hospital, retired doctors to be hired for underserved areas

GMC Jammu declared dedicated Covid-19 hospital, retired doctors to be hired for underserved areas

The decision was taken by the Administrative Council, headed by Lt Governor G C Murmu, at a meeting convened to review the steps being taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the Union Territory.

education Updated: Mar 25, 2020 10:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jammu
Representational image
Representational image(HT file)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday declared the Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, as dedicated COVID-19 hospital and approved hiring of retired doctors for emergency services in underserved areas.

The decision was taken by the Administrative Council, headed by Lt Governor G C Murmu, at a meeting convened to review the steps being taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said. He said the meeting decided to declare the GMC Jammu as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital for Jammu province and asked the Administrative Secretary Health Department and the Principal of the GMC to ensure that the hospital is readied for the purpose by Wednesday evening.

The Council also noted that there were a number of underserved areas facing acute shortage of doctors. In order to mitigate the problem, it approved the hiring of retired doctors against available vacancies for one year for emergency services in underserved areas, the spokesman said.

He said the meeting directed the Health Department to review the availability of all equipment including ventilators and procure additional equipment as required on a war footing.

Regarding interdistrict operations, the council directed that all movement be strictly restricted and regulated. However, it advised the administration to ensure that a smooth system of passes be operationalised so that essential supplies and services continue uninterrupted.

In view of the restrictions on the movement of traffic on the highways, the State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) was directed to run Jammu-Srinagar and interdistrict services as required, the spokesman said. It was also decided that passes for vehicles of essential services personnel shall be issued as required, he said.

He said the meeting also directed the SRTC and State Motor Garages to undertake fumigation of their vehicles to ensure all cleanliness of their fleets and prevent any spread of infection.

top news
At G-20 meet tomorrow, PM Modi’s push to turn Covid-19 into global fight
At G-20 meet tomorrow, PM Modi’s push to turn Covid-19 into global fight
Suicide bombers attack Sikh place of worship in Kabul
Suicide bombers attack Sikh place of worship in Kabul
Covid-19 kills nearly 200 in New York; US visitors told to self-quarantine
Covid-19 kills nearly 200 in New York; US visitors told to self-quarantine
21-day lockdown, Disaster Management Act invoked: Key Covid-19 points
21-day lockdown, Disaster Management Act invoked: Key Covid-19 points
After 27 years, Ram Lalla shifted out of makeshift temple in Ayodhya
After 27 years, Ram Lalla shifted out of makeshift temple in Ayodhya
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Xiaomi’s Redmi SmartTV Max is a 98-inch monster
Xiaomi’s Redmi SmartTV Max is a 98-inch monster
2020 Skoda Rapid’s launch in this country signals a possible India arrival
2020 Skoda Rapid’s launch in this country signals a possible India arrival
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Topper List Bihar Board 12th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News