Goa CM launches wheelchair accessible buses for students of special education school

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant launched wheelchair accessible school buses for students of Sanjay Centre for Special Education in Porvorim on Tuesday.

Guruprasad Pawaskar, chairman of Sanjay Centre for Special Education said, “This is the first kind of bus in the state of Goa for the specially-abled children basically for the wheelchair-bound students. We had to face great difficulty in getting the wheelchair students to the school and there used to be drop out in the higher secondary classes. This was the need of the hour.”

Sawant while speaking to ANI said, “I congratulate Guruprasad Pawaskar for initiating new ideas. He has demanded me to start a special cell in the education department of the special school called ‘Divyaang cell’ and we are definitely considering this provision.”

When asked about the government’s plan for the specially-abled children, Sawant said, “We are starting with the divyang skill education programme and my intention is to start with two divyang centres, one in the north and one in the south so that the special disabled students can become economically independent by taking the training and definitely we will give special attention to this programme”, Sawant added.

