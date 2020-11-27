e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Goa Dental College students protest 800% fee hike

Goa Dental College students protest 800% fee hike

The Goa Dental College’s move to hike tuition fees by more than 800% for students who have already secured admission for various postgraduate courses has been met with outrage with students who have enrolled in the colleges questioning the “unreasonable, unjustified and arbitrary” hike as well as its timing.

education Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 21:11 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
The Goa Dental College’s move to hike tuition fees by more than 800% for students who have already secured admission for various postgraduate courses has been met with outrage with students who have enrolled in the colleges questioning the “unreasonable, unjustified and arbitrary” hike as well as its timing.
The Goa Dental College’s move to hike tuition fees by more than 800% for students who have already secured admission for various postgraduate courses has been met with outrage with students who have enrolled in the colleges questioning the “unreasonable, unjustified and arbitrary” hike as well as its timing.(PTI file)
         

The Goa Dental College’s move to hike tuition fees by more than 800% for students who have already secured admission for various postgraduate courses has been met with outrage with students who have enrolled in the colleges questioning the “unreasonable, unjustified and arbitrary” hike as well as its timing.

The Goa Dental College, which is a government run institute has hiked fees from this year onwards by a whopping eight times with the per semester fees hiked from Rs 12,000 to Rs 1-lakh leaving the students aghast especially since it has been announced after the admission process is completed. At the time of admission and counselling the students were told that the fees would be as per the rates then in force.

“With the revised fees of Rupees 1-lakh per semester, it translates into a whopping 833.3% increase from the previous amount of fees charged for the respective courses and such a substantial increase that too after the students have taken admission is wholly arbitrary, unreasonable and unjustified,” the students, said in a letter to the Undersecretary (Health).

“The fee structure prevailing at the time of counselling showed that the fees per semester for the Post Graduate students would be Rs.12,000. The students at no point of time were intimated or given any notice of any increase in the tuition fees even at the time of seeking admission,” the students have said.

The students have said that they were especially concerned about the timing of the fee hike which comes during a year of a pandemic when many families are struggling to manage with lower income levels as well as because it comes after they have applied for the courses which they did keeping in mind the cost of the course.

“This increase in the fees without prior notice is not only arbitrary and unreasonable but is also totally unfair for the students who have spent years preparing for the NEET Entrance Exam and taken admission after careful planning of their finances keeping in mind the fee structure prevailing at the time of counselling,” the students have said.

Officials of the Goa Health Department have said that the course fees were hiked based on a proposal they received from the College and granted their consent to hike.

tags
top news
‘Be serious. Don’t take it lightly’: Covid survivor Nitin Gadkari’s advice
‘Be serious. Don’t take it lightly’: Covid survivor Nitin Gadkari’s advice
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ‘ambitious roadmap’ for India-UK ties in next decade
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ‘ambitious roadmap’ for India-UK ties in next decade
Sushil Modi is BJP’s Rajya Sabha choice for Ram Vilas Paswan seat
Sushil Modi is BJP’s Rajya Sabha choice for Ram Vilas Paswan seat
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says regulation of OTT ‘is a gigantic challenge’
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says regulation of OTT ‘is a gigantic challenge’
LIVE: More Punjab farmers enter Haryana for protest
LIVE: More Punjab farmers enter Haryana for protest
Spontaneous reaction: Gadkari on viral NHAI speech blasting officials
Spontaneous reaction: Gadkari on viral NHAI speech blasting officials
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In