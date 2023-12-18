Goa government launches diabetes training programme in schools to help early detection

To help in the early detection of diabetes among children, the Goa government has launched a training programme for teachers and students in collaboration with the state education department and Sanofi, a private pharmaceutical company. According to Dr Prashant Suryawanshi the state epidemiologist, the programme aimed to help identify students who may be carrying type I (hereditary) diabetes as well as to inculcate among children the awareness of diabetes.(HT Photo)

According to Dr Prashant Suryawanshi the state epidemiologist, the programme aimed to help identify students who may be carrying type I (hereditary) diabetes as well as to inculcate among children the awareness of diabetes that can help them later in life.

“Diabetes is increasing at an alarming rate. According to several studies diabetes prevalence at the national level is around 23% while Goa is among the top states for the presence of diabetes. We want to create awareness about eating right, physical exercise can help. This is the best age group for us to target,” Dr Suryawanshi said.

“Today diabetes has become the top most comorbidity and aggravating factor over not just diseases like Covid as we have seen recently but also for diseases like Tuberculosis, eye diseases and others,” he said.

“Early detection of diabetes ensures that the patient can begin management of the disease earlier and not continue living life as he/she would be as if there was no diabetes,” Dr Suryawanshi said.

Aparna Thomas, of Sanofi India said their programme focussed on educating children about the facts, food and fitness ways of tackling diabetes.

“Thanks to our programme today teachers are sensitised that a student who frequently wants to go to the toilet to urinate is likely to be suffering from diabetes. Earlier teachers would consider it to be a disturbance in the class. Similarly, when students were given punishment in school they were made to run around the ground- are you sending a message that exercising is a punishment?” Thomas said.

The Goa government had signed a partnership with Sanofi to initiate an education and awareness program about diabetes, its better management as well as healthy living amongst school children.

Through this Social Impact collaboration, Sanofi India’s team of medical experts and local leading diabetologists have been educating and upskilling the State Department’s healthcare personnel serving the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) cell; and the Medical Officers of the Health and Wellness centres.

Till date, 1670 teachers and principals, and 150,000 children across 470 schools in Goa have been sensitised about diabetes – its prevalence and better management, as well as the benefits of healthy living.