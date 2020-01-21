Goa University may turn into JNU, need police protection, says NSUI

education

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 12:08 IST

After an Afghan student was stabbed to death in the Goa University, the Congress’s youth wing, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) has demanded stronger security arrangements in the campus fearing a repeat of the JNU violence.

A teenage Afghan student, Matiulla Ari, was stabbed by a group of four persons in the campus area. Police has arrested one person, Satish Nilakanthe, in connection with the assault on Monday. Three other assailants are currently at large.

Goa NSUI president Ahraz Mulla now said that students studying at the University were fearing a ‘JNU-like’ situation in the campus, referring to the violent conflict between students some weeks back in the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

“This is to bring to your notice regarding the recent attack on an Afghani student in Goa, the law and order in the state of Goa has been gone for a ride and students of Goa are fearing a Jawaharlal Nehru University-like situation very soon with notice of such attacks on a regular basis,” Mulla said in a letter to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday.

“The work of the government is to protect the state and the students that come to study, but there is absolute fear in the minds of the student body. The attack on the Afghani student in Goa also brings a question mark to the security of the foreign students who come to study and will send a very wrong message to the entire world regarding the law and order of the country,” Mulla also said in his statement, while demanding “police protection in all colleges of Goa to prevent a JNU or Jamia Millia Islamia like situation in the Goa University”.