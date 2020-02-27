e-paper
Govt to host Artificial Intelligence Summit ‘RAISE 2020’ in April

The government will host RAISE 2020 - an event focussed on artificial intelligence - on April 11-12 in New Delhi.

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 08:50 IST
The government will host RAISE 2020 - an event focussed on artificial intelligence - on April 11-12 in New Delhi.

RAISE (Responsible AI for Social Empowerment) 2020 will be organised by the government in partnership with industry and academia.

The summit will be a global meeting of minds to exchange ideas and charter a course to use AI for social empowerment, inclusion and transformation in key areas like healthcare, agriculture, education and smart mobility, among other sectors, an official statement said.

Ahead of the summit, Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) organised an industry consultation with industry representatives, chaired by IT Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney.

MeitY Additional Secretary Gopalakrishnan S, Abhishek Singh (President and CEO of National e-Governance Division) and other government officials were part of the consultation.

Industry associations like FICCI, CII, ASSOCHAM and NASSCOM, companies including Intel, AWS, KPMG, IBM, Oracle as well as AI startups participated in the consultation.

“We are extremely delighted to announce the first of its kind two-day summit- ‘Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020’. In our opinion, a data-rich environment like India has the potential to be the world’s leading AI laboratory which can eventually transform lives globally,” Sawhney said.

AI technology is a powerful tool that can be used to create a positive impact in the Indian context, further becoming the AI destination for the world, he added.

“RAISE 2020 will facilitate an exchange of ideas to further create a mass awareness about the need to ethically develop and practice AI in the digital era,” Abhishek Singh said.

