Gujarat Board timetable 2019: GSEB releases Class 10, 12 schedule at gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the exam timetable for class 10, 12 boards 2019 on its official website. The class 12 board exams will begin on March 7 and conclude on March 23. Class 10 board exams will be held between March 7 and 18, 2019. Candidates can check the exam timetable at gseb.org

Vocational course exams will be held between March 13 and 23, 2019. The practical exams will begin from February 15, 2019.

According to media reports, over 17 lakh students are expected to appear in the exam for class 10, 12 board exam in Gujarat this year.

Gujarat Board exams for class 10 will be held in morning shift from 10 am to 1: 30 pm while for the class 12 exams, the exams will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 10:30 am to 1: 45 pm and the afternoon shift will be held between 3 pm and 6:15 pm. Vocational students will also appear in the afternoon shift.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 15:16 IST