Gujrat Public Service Commission releases 93 dental surgeon vacancies at gpsc.gov.in

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:10 IST

Gujrat Public Service commission has released an official notification inviting online application to fill 93 class 2 dental surgeon vacancies under the Gujrat Health services, Health and family welfare department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at gpsc.gujrat.gov.in on or before November 4, 2019, till 1 pm.

Important Dates:

1.Last date for submitting online application is November 4, 2019.

2.The preliminary examination will be tentatively held on Febuary 2, 2020.

3.Result of the preliminary examination will be tentatively declared on April, 2020.

4.Interview of the shortlisted candidates is scheduled to be held on July, 2020.

5.Final results will be published within ten days after completion of Interviews.

Educational qualification:

An applicant must possess a bachelor’s degree in dental surgery or an equivalent qualification from a recognized college or university. The candidate should have a basic knowledge of computer application and must be fluent in Gujarati or Hindi or both.

Age limit:

The aspirant must have completed 21 years of age and should not be over 35 years as on the last date of application i.e. November 4, 2019. The relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates and female applicants would be as per the prescribed government rules.

For further information, candidates are advised to the read the official notification and know how to apply.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 17:09 IST