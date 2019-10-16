e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Gujrat Public Service Commission releases 93 dental surgeon vacancies at gpsc.gov.in

Gujrat Public Service Commission releases an official notification inviting online applications to fill 93 dental surgeon vacancies.

education Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:10 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gujrat Public Service Commission releases 93 dental surgeon vacancies. (Representational image)
Gujrat Public Service Commission releases 93 dental surgeon vacancies. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

Gujrat Public Service commission has released an official notification inviting online application to fill 93 class 2 dental surgeon vacancies under the Gujrat Health services, Health and family welfare department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at gpsc.gujrat.gov.in on or before November 4, 2019, till 1 pm.

Important Dates:

1.Last date for submitting online application is November 4, 2019.

2.The preliminary examination will be tentatively held on Febuary 2, 2020.

3.Result of the preliminary examination will be tentatively declared on April, 2020.

4.Interview of the shortlisted candidates is scheduled to be held on July, 2020.

5.Final results will be published within ten days after completion of Interviews.

Educational qualification:

An applicant must possess a bachelor’s degree in dental surgery or an equivalent qualification from a recognized college or university. The candidate should have a basic knowledge of computer application and must be fluent in Gujarati or Hindi or both.

Age limit:

The aspirant must have completed 21 years of age and should not be over 35 years as on the last date of application i.e. November 4, 2019. The relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates and female applicants would be as per the prescribed government rules.

For further information, candidates are advised to the read the official notification and know how to apply.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 17:09 IST

tags
top news
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court after marathon hearings: 10 points
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court after marathon hearings: 10 points
‘Now we know why…’: PM pans NCP for underworld connections after ED summons
‘Now we know why…’: PM pans NCP for underworld connections after ED summons
The tearing act in Supreme Court during Ayodhya hearing that went viral
The tearing act in Supreme Court during Ayodhya hearing that went viral
‘Why the fuss?’: Prakash Javadekar on cutting of trees for PM Modi’s rally
‘Why the fuss?’: Prakash Javadekar on cutting of trees for PM Modi’s rally
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
I-T raid 40 locations linked to Andhra’s ‘Kalki Bhagwan’, associates
I-T raid 40 locations linked to Andhra’s ‘Kalki Bhagwan’, associates
‘Doob Maro’: PM Modi attacks opposition for linking Article 370 & Maharastra polls
‘Doob Maro’: PM Modi attacks opposition for linking Article 370 & Maharastra polls
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News