Haryana Board Exams 2020: 175 cases of cheating reported, exams at 4 centres cancelled

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 10:51 IST

The Haryana Board of School Education secretary Rajiv Prasad said that over 175 cases of cheating were reported across the state on the first day of Class 12 board examinations.

“The examinations at four centres have been cancelled and one centre has been changed. As many as seven supervisors who helped students cheat have been relieved of their duties and strict action will be taken against them,” said Prasad.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the board’s claims of conducting examinations in a free and fair manner have fallen flat as cheating continue in Rohtak’s Sanghi and Chamaria villages.

The board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 started on Monday as senior secondary students appeared for their Hindi examination.

The peers of examinees were seen helping them by throwing slips from outside at an examination centre at former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s native village, Sanghi and Chamari in the district and the exam superintendents have failed to check on such students.

Ram Avtar Singh, a resident of Sanghi, said that the parents and teachers are helping students to pass their exam with the help of slips.

“Over the years, many students have been passing the board examinations without studying or even appearing in the exam,” he added.

However, a couple of youths outside the exam centre at Rohtak’s Chamria village said that the teachers on exam duty are known to some students and they help them crack the board exams.

These board examinations have become a symbol of reputation for the BJP-JJP government which claims of reforming exam pattern in the state. Even Khattar had conducted a meeting with all deputy commissioners and SPs regarding conduct of board exams in a fair manner but to no avail.

Paper leaks in Gohana

The question paper of Hindi has went viral on social media from Gohana. The question paper was widely circulated on social media around 1.30pm, just 1 hour before the exam.

Gohana SDM Ashish Vasisth said that he had ordered an inquiry into the matter.

When contacted the board’s spokesperson Meenakshi, she said that they have sought a report from exam centres from where such cases were reported.