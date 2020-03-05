e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Haryana Board Exams 2020: 175 cases of cheating reported, exams at 4 centres cancelled

Haryana Board Exams 2020: 175 cases of cheating reported, exams at 4 centres cancelled

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the board’s claims of conducting examinations in a free and fair manner have fallen flat as cheating continue in Rohtak’s Sanghi and Chamaria villages.

education Updated: Mar 05, 2020 10:51 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Haryana Board of School Education secretary Rajiv Prasad said that over 175 cases of cheating were reported across the state on the first day of Class 12 board examinations.

“The examinations at four centres have been cancelled and one centre has been changed. As many as seven supervisors who helped students cheat have been relieved of their duties and strict action will be taken against them,” said Prasad.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the board’s claims of conducting examinations in a free and fair manner have fallen flat as cheating continue in Rohtak’s Sanghi and Chamaria villages.

The board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 started on Monday as senior secondary students appeared for their Hindi examination.

The peers of examinees were seen helping them by throwing slips from outside at an examination centre at former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s native village, Sanghi and Chamari in the district and the exam superintendents have failed to check on such students.

Ram Avtar Singh, a resident of Sanghi, said that the parents and teachers are helping students to pass their exam with the help of slips.

“Over the years, many students have been passing the board examinations without studying or even appearing in the exam,” he added.

However, a couple of youths outside the exam centre at Rohtak’s Chamria village said that the teachers on exam duty are known to some students and they help them crack the board exams.

These board examinations have become a symbol of reputation for the BJP-JJP government which claims of reforming exam pattern in the state. Even Khattar had conducted a meeting with all deputy commissioners and SPs regarding conduct of board exams in a fair manner but to no avail.

Paper leaks in Gohana

The question paper of Hindi has went viral on social media from Gohana. The question paper was widely circulated on social media around 1.30pm, just 1 hour before the exam.

Gohana SDM Ashish Vasisth said that he had ordered an inquiry into the matter.

When contacted the board’s spokesperson Meenakshi, she said that they have sought a report from exam centres from where such cases were reported.

tags
top news
14 Italians who tested positive for coronavirus moved to Gurugram hospital
14 Italians who tested positive for coronavirus moved to Gurugram hospital
Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad: 3 hotspots of coronavirus spread in India
Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad: 3 hotspots of coronavirus spread in India
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal booked for money laundering, house raided
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal booked for money laundering, house raided
Dabholkar murder case: Norwegian divers recover pistol from seabed
Dabholkar murder case: Norwegian divers recover pistol from seabed
‘When you are out of form..’: Sehwag reacts to Kohli’s struggles in NZ
‘When you are out of form..’: Sehwag reacts to Kohli’s struggles in NZ
Bappi Lahiri’s car? Gold Rolls-Royce taxi in Kerala leaves netizens in splits
Bappi Lahiri’s car? Gold Rolls-Royce taxi in Kerala leaves netizens in splits
Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
‘Cradle of global terrorism:’ India slams Pakistan over J&K issue at UNHRC
‘Cradle of global terrorism:’ India slams Pakistan over J&K issue at UNHRC
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020CoronavirusRealme 6 Launch

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News