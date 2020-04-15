e-paper
Home / Education / Haryana directs school teachers to download ArogyaSetu app on their mobiles

Haryana directs school teachers to download ArogyaSetu app on their mobiles

AarogyaSetu is a mobile application for contact tracing and dissemination of relevant medical advisories to contain the spread of COVID-19 and can be downloaded from Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 19:57 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Chandigarh
ArogyaSetu app.
ArogyaSetu app. (HT file)
         

Haryana School Education Department has directed teachers of all private and government schools in the state to download the ‘ArogyaSetu’ app.

“Heads of all government and private schools of the State would download ‘ArogyaSetu’ app in their mobile phones, and they would also ensure that all the professors and teachers working under them should download the application,” said a spokesman of the Education Department.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that everyone should download the ‘ArogyaSetu’ app in their mobile phones to get the information and suggestions concerning COVID-19,” added the spokesman.

