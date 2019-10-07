e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Haryana JBT Result: D.El.Ed July 2019 results declared, here’s direct link

Haryana JBT Result 2019: Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on Sunday announced the result of D.El.Ed July 2019 examinations on its official website.

education Updated: Oct 07, 2019 13:09 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on Sunday announced the result of D.El.Ed July 2019 examinations on its official website.
Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on Sunday announced the result of D.El.Ed July 2019 examinations on its official website. (bseh.org.in)
         

Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on Sunday announced the result of D.El.Ed July 2019 examinations on its official website. The results have been announced for D.EL.ED AD.YEAR 2017 1st YEAR (RE-APP) EXAM, D.EL.ED AD.YEAR 2016 2nd YEAR (RE-APP) exam, D.EL.ED AD.YEAR 2017 2nd YEAR (FRESH) exam and D.EL.ED AD.YEAR 2018 1st YEAR (FRESH) exam.

Students who have taken the examination can check their results online at bseh.org.in. The performance sheet of the candidates will be sent to respective institutes on their login ID. The application form for the January 2020 examination can be filled between October 10 and October 24 without paying any late fees.

The application form for re-appear/fail candidates will also be filled online through the login id of the respective institutes.

Here’s the direct link to go to the page where BSEH D. EL. ED result can be checked.

Hindustantimes

How to check Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed July 2019 result:

Visit the official website of the board at bseh.org.in

Enter the website by clicking on bseh.org.in/home/

Click on the link for result in the top nav bar

Click on the desired link

Key in your roll number or name and click on find result

Your result will be displayed on screen.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 13:06 IST

tags
top news
Compromised in alliance with BJP for power, says Uddhav Thackeray
Compromised in alliance with BJP for power, says Uddhav Thackeray
Oct 07, 2019 13:29 IST
SC stops tree cutting in Mumbai’s Aarey till next hearing on October 21
SC stops tree cutting in Mumbai’s Aarey till next hearing on October 21
Oct 07, 2019 13:48 IST
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
Oct 07, 2019 11:48 IST
Mumbai beggar, run over by train, had Rs 8.77L in FDs, coins worth Rs 1.75L
Mumbai beggar, run over by train, had Rs 8.77L in FDs, coins worth Rs 1.75L
Oct 07, 2019 13:23 IST
Kashmir saved, and then drowned Imran Khan | Opinion
Kashmir saved, and then drowned Imran Khan | Opinion
Oct 07, 2019 10:21 IST
Iran Instagram star known for plastic surgery arrested for blasphemy: Report
Iran Instagram star known for plastic surgery arrested for blasphemy: Report
Oct 07, 2019 13:25 IST
Why India got 60 for win against WI, 40 against SA: Explaining WTC points table
Why India got 60 for win against WI, 40 against SA: Explaining WTC points table
Oct 07, 2019 10:42 IST
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Why China is breeding giant pigs that are as heavy as polar bears
Oct 07, 2019 07:20 IST
trending topics
Aarey TreeIndian ArmyVirat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuMumbai’s Aarey Colony ProtestJammu KashmirRealme X2 ProSonam KapoorGalaxy S9Salman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News