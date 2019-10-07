Haryana JBT Result: D.El.Ed July 2019 results declared, here’s direct link

education

Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on Sunday announced the result of D.El.Ed July 2019 examinations on its official website. The results have been announced for D.EL.ED AD.YEAR 2017 1st YEAR (RE-APP) EXAM, D.EL.ED AD.YEAR 2016 2nd YEAR (RE-APP) exam, D.EL.ED AD.YEAR 2017 2nd YEAR (FRESH) exam and D.EL.ED AD.YEAR 2018 1st YEAR (FRESH) exam.

Students who have taken the examination can check their results online at bseh.org.in. The performance sheet of the candidates will be sent to respective institutes on their login ID. The application form for the January 2020 examination can be filled between October 10 and October 24 without paying any late fees.

The application form for re-appear/fail candidates will also be filled online through the login id of the respective institutes.

Here’s the direct link to go to the page where BSEH D. EL. ED result can be checked.

How to check Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed July 2019 result:

Visit the official website of the board at bseh.org.in

Enter the website by clicking on bseh.org.in/home/

Click on the link for result in the top nav bar

Click on the desired link

Key in your roll number or name and click on find result

Your result will be displayed on screen.

