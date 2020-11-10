e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / HC notice to Delhi govt on plea challenging guideline for class 11 admission age limit

HC notice to Delhi govt on plea challenging guideline for class 11 admission age limit

A single-judge bench of Justice Jayant Nath, while seeking the response of Directorate of Education and Government Boys Senior Secondary School (Pandara Road), slated the matter for further hearing on December 18.

education Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 18:35 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Delhi High Court.
Delhi High Court.(File photo )
         

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Delhi government on a petition challenging the validity of the Delhi government’s admission guidelines that stipulates maximum age of 17 years for admission in class XI with the relaxation of 1 year but if there is a gap year, there will be no admission.

A single-judge bench of Justice Jayant Nath, while seeking the response of Directorate of Education and Government Boys Senior Secondary School (Pandara Road), slated the matter for further hearing on December 18.

The plea, filed by student Ravish Kumar Singh through Adv Ashok Agarwal, sought the quashing of the circular dated October 16, 2020, which lays down the maximum age limit for admission, terming it as arbitrary, discriminatory, illegal and violative of Articles 14, 21 and 21A of the Constitution and for being in conflict with the provisions of Delhi School Education Act, 1973.

Ravish was 17 years 1 month 15 days old as on March 31, 2020, and could not study for 1 year in 2019-20 as he was looking after his ailing mother at their home town in Bihar. His uncle brought him to Delhi to ensure his studies but the school denied admission.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the admission guidelines are arbitrary, discriminatory, unconstitutional, irrational as much as no discretion is left for condoning the gap year even in genuine and bonafide cases.

“Legally there cannot be a maximum age limit for education and therefore, prescribing maximum age of 17 years for admission in class XI is arbitrary, discriminatory and hit by Articles 14 & 21 of the Constitution of India,” Agarwal submitted.

The plea also sought directions to the respondents to grant admission to the petitioner in Class XI in the academic year 2020-21 in said school or in any of the respondent Government schools near his residence.

tags
top news
Bihar Results: No rush to declare results, says EC; 2.7 crore votes counted
Bihar Results: No rush to declare results, says EC; 2.7 crore votes counted
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
IPL 2020 final live: Unchanged DC opt to bat, MI make one change
IPL 2020 final live: Unchanged DC opt to bat, MI make one change
Bihar polls: RJD registers victory on Darbhanga Rural, Sahebpur Kamal seats
Bihar polls: RJD registers victory on Darbhanga Rural, Sahebpur Kamal seats
ICMR clears new test for Covid-19, Kochi lab to ramp up production
ICMR clears new test for Covid-19, Kochi lab to ramp up production
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar: BJP wins Hajipur, Darbhanga and Keoti, becomes single-largest party
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar Election 2020: No dispute regarding NDA leader in Bihar, says state BJP chief
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In