Here’s how southern state boards played an important role in rise of DU cut-offs

The class 12 examination results of several state boards, including Kerala and Telangana, played a significant role in the increase in cut-offs in almost all undergraduate courses in Delhi University (DU) colleges this year, university officials said on Friday.

“The majority of applications in DU are from the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) board and cut-offs are largely based on the CBSE results. But, some state boards have also started playing a decisive role in the process since the last few years. Students in these boards are scoring 100 percent marks now. Colleges have to keep that in mind while deciding the cut-offs,” a member of the university’s admission committee, who did not wish to be named, said.

The average increase in cut-offs in DU colleges, this year, is between 0.5 to 3 percentage points. Hindu College announced the highest cut-off for political science among all courses at 99 %.

Over the last few years, DU colleges have recorded an increase in the number of applications from southern state boards for admissions.

This year, while 2,295 applications came from Kerala board students, 1, 463 applications came from Telangana board. DU also received over 400 applications from students of the Tamil Nadu board. Most of these students have scored between 95 and 100 percent marks.

Amal K Simon, president of a Malayalam students’ group, Maithry, said as many as 100 students from the Kerala board enrolled in various DU colleges on the first day of admissions. “Most of them took admissions in Hindu College, Miranda, Ramjas, Hansraj and Kirori Mal College,” he said.

This year, as many as 183 students scored 100 % marks in the Kerala state board. In Tamil Nadu board state results, as many as 1,281 schools had got 100 % results this year.

Anju Srivastava, principal of Hindu College, said the college has enrolled around 310 students on Friday. “Of these 310 students, 80 % students are from southern states including Kerala, Telangana and Tamil Nadu,” she said.

Manoj Khanna , principal of Ramjas College, said as many as eight cent percent scorers enrolled in BA (hons) in Political Science from Kerala and Tamil Nadu state boards.

According to Nandini Dutta, nodal officer at Miranda House, many 100 % scorers from Kerala and Telangana state boards have enroled in the college on the first day of admissions.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 08:41 IST