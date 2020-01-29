Hindustan Copper recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 161 trade apprentices vacancies begins

education

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 14:46 IST

Hindustan Copper Limited has invited online applications for the recruitment of trade apprentice vacancies on its official website. The online registration link was activated on January 28, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at hindustancopper.com on or before February 15, 2020. As per the notification, the company will release the short-listed candidates list on February 25, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 161 vacancies of trade apprentices. Out of which, 30 vacancies are for Blaster (Mines), 25 for Fitter, 30 for Mate (Mines), 5 for Turner, 15 for Welder (Gas & Electric), 30 for Electrician, 6 for Electronics Mechanic, 3 for Draughtsman (Civil), 2 for Draughtsman (Mechanical), 10 for Mechanic Diesel, 1 for Pump Operator cum Mechanic, 2 for Computer Operator & Programming Assistant, and 2 for Wireman.

Age limit:

Candidates should be between 18-30 years old as on January 28, 2020. Age Relaxation is applicable as per rules and regulation.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have passed Class 10th/Matric examination under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent are eligible to apply for this post.

