How globalisation has completely transformed the way in which we make study and career choices?

Integration, interaction and trade have been common since the man civilized which fundamentally defined globalization. With the arrival of globalization in the 1990’s in India, there has been a middling influence on the educational system. However, with the emergence of technology there has been a change in how people perceive education as. Education is not important only for an individual’s growth but also for the growth of the economy and development of a nation. Many first world countries including European countries have opened their doors for students while emphasizing on the education structure, evolving many universities and colleges to stay a step ahead on the trends.

There have been radical modifications in all the sectors and education benefits from the changes that globalization presents with itself. It has transformed the world economy completely while making it more competitive and knowledge-based, mainly in the western countries. India had an early origin of education with epochs of outstanding developments in the areas of yoga, philosophy, literature and arts. Gradually, education became too formal, stereotyped and static with rituals. In the colonial period, however, the British felt the need to communicate with the administrators and thus setting up of English schools was encouraged. Focus was shifted to the education of sciences and other popular studies taught in Europe and other western nations during that era. Emergence of globalization led to the mix of Indian and Western education in India and since thenthe landscape is reforming itself each passing year and is yet to make a mark wholly on the Indian education system. Primary and secondary education in India is provided by public and private schools and is preferred by many people across India but students strain when it comes to reaching the higher levels of education thus opting to choose first world countries as study destination. According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs as many as 7,52,725 students from India are studying abroad. Studying abroad is one of the most beneficial experiences and to make your educational stay worth the while, Education in Ireland guides the student with perfectly suited courses for each aspirant.

Keeping up with the educational trends and its flexibility, Ireland hosts some of the top colleges and universities in the world; Trinity College Dublin, University

College Dublin, Technological University Dublin to name a few. The numbers soaring up from €6 million in 2012 to €54 million in 2018, Ireland witnessed 86% rise in educational exports indicating Ireland’s emergence as the educational hub for students with over 5000 internationally recognized qualifications. Ireland with providing education, promotes international understanding, collaborations, harmony and acceptance to cultural diversity to the students.

Education centers in Ireland interconnect methods of teaching from world wide systems to encourage thorough developments while meeting the knowledge, education and learning challenges and opportunities of the Information Era. With the world becoming a more integrated place, the desire to explore new countries and live there is increasing among Indians. While it is easy to choose a country to study and find a course that suits you the best, the major concern an average Indian household faces is the financial burden which pressurizes them to take loans from the banks or by using other means. Ireland helps students by providing deserving candidates with scholarships that come from wide range of Irish sources, including the Irish Government. Universities like for example: University of Limerick offers paid internships to undergraduate students, helping them to take off the financial burden. International students holding a valid Immigration Permission Stamp 2 can work up to 40 hours per week during the months of June, July, August and September, and from 15th December to 15th January inclusive. At other times students are allowed to working up to 20 hours per week. To repay off the loans or to find full time employment, students under the Third Level Graduate Scheme, non-European third level graduates can remain in Ireland for up to 24 months upon completion of studies.

Education has traveled a long way and will continue to flourish. The system of going abroad to study is becoming increasingly popular across developing nations highlighting the importance of change in education and their benefits and effects on the society

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 15:23 IST