HP TET November 2019 admit card released, exam from Nov 9

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit card for HP Teachers’ Eligibility Test (HPTET) November 2019. The exam will be held from November 9 to 17, 2019.

education Updated: Nov 07, 2019 09:23 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HP TET November 2019 admit card out
HP TET November 2019 admit card out(HPBOSE)
         

HPTET will be conducted to recruit TGT (Arts), TGT (non- medical, TGT (medical), Language Teacher TET, TGT Arts TET, TGT (Medical) TET Punjabi TET, and Urdu TET.

HPTET will be conducted to recruit TGT (Arts), TGT (non- medical, TGT (medical), Language Teacher TET, TGT Arts TET, TGT (Medical) TET Punjabi TET, and Urdu TET.

Candidates can download their admit cards online at hpbose.org

Here’s the direct link to download HP TET November 2019 Admit Card

How to download HP TET Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org

Click on the HTET November 2019 tab

On the new page, click on the link the download link

A login page will appear

Key in your application number and date of birth and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

