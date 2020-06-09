e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh HP Board class 10th Result expected to be declared today at 4 pm

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh HP Board class 10th Result expected to be declared today at 4 pm

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board is expected to declare the class 10th result today at 4 pm. Check full details here.

education Updated: Jun 09, 2020 15:02 IST
Naresh K Thakur
Naresh K Thakur
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
         

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will likely declare the result of Class 10 board examinations on Tuesday, June 9. The Himachal Pradesh Class 10 board exams were held in March this year.

Students who have appeared in the HPBOSE Class 10 board exams, can check their results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

As per the latest report, the result may be announced at 4pm today. However, it may also get delayed.

This year 1.5 lakh students have appeared for the examination. The Class 10 Board examination were held from March 5 to March 19, 2020 across 2,227 exam centres across the state.

The evaluation process was delayed due to lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Answer sheets were evaluated by the teacher at their homes. This year, the board will also award grace marks in Sanskrit and Urdu subjects.

Last year, out of total of 1.11 lakh students more than 67 thousand passed the Class 10 exams.

top news
Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction
Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction
Delhi expected to have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July 31: Manish Sisodia
Delhi expected to have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July 31: Manish Sisodia
Coronavirus may have been spreading in China since last August: Research
Coronavirus may have been spreading in China since last August: Research
Covid-19 found its way to India via countries in Europe, Middle East: Study
Covid-19 found its way to India via countries in Europe, Middle East: Study
Lufthansa offers to fly empty planes to India, carry fliers to Europe
Lufthansa offers to fly empty planes to India, carry fliers to Europe
Iran will execute CIA agent involved in commander Soleimani’s killing
Iran will execute CIA agent involved in commander Soleimani’s killing
I’ll be messaging them, you know who you are: Sammy on racism in IPL
I’ll be messaging them, you know who you are: Sammy on racism in IPL
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In