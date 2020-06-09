Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh class 10th result today at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Board is expected to declare the class 10th result today at hpbose.org. Follow this liveblog to get latest updates about the results, exam, pass percentage and topper list.

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini | Jun 09, 2020 15:40 IST
highlights

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to declare the Class 10th result today at around 4 pm. Students will be able to check their result at the official website of HP Board at hpbose.org.The Himachal Pradesh Class 10 board exams were held in March this year.This year 1.5 lakh students have appeared for the examination. The Class 10 Board examination were held from March 5 to March 19, 2020 across 2,227 exam centres across the state. Follow this liveblog to get latest updates about the results, exam, pass percentage and topper list.

03:40 pm IST

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 shortly

HImachal Pradesh 10th board result 2020 is expected to be announced shortly at hpbose.org. Stay tuned for updates

03:36 pm IST

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 likely at 4:15 pm today

As per reports, the Himachal Pradesh Board 10th result will be declared by 4:15 pm today. Stay tuned.

03:32 pm IST

Himachal Pradesh 10th Board Result 2020: Grace marks to be given this year

This year, the Himachal Pradesh board will also award grace marks in Sanskrit and Urdu subjects.

03:29 pm IST

HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh 10th Result 2020: Effects of Covid- 19 on result

The evaluation process for HPBOSE 10th exam answerhseet was delayed due to lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Answer sheets were evaluated by the teacher at their homes.

03:28 pm IST

Himachal Pradesh Board Result 2020: Figures of last year

Over 1.22 lakh students had appeared for the HP board Class 10 exams, conducted by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) from March 7 to March 20, 2019. Of the total, 1,11,977 appeared in regular mode while 10,414 appeared through State Open School (SOS).

03:26 pm IST

HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Steps to check results online

HPBOSE 10th Result: Follow these steps to check your result online

Students can visit the official website at hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘HPBOSE 10th result 2020’

Key in your logging details and submit

HPBOSE Class 10 board results will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its print out for future references.

03:23 pm IST

HPBOSE 10th result 2020: 39 students were under top 10 rank in 2019

In the year 2019, A total of 39 students had made it to the top 10 merit list out of which 28 were girls and 11 were boys. The pass percentage for girls was 64.33% and for boys it was 57.48%.

03:22 pm IST

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Take a look at last year toppers’ performance

In the year 2019, Atharv Thakur has bagged the first position with 98.71% marks. Paras, Dhruv Sharna, Ridhi Sharma are joint second with 98.57% marks. Komal Zinta and Sakshi are joint third with 98.43% marks. Ruchira Singh, Mannat Rana are joint fourth with 98.29% marks. Kritika Thakur, Lokeshwari are joint fifth with 98% marks.

03:19 pm IST

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: 64.33% girls passed the exam in 2019

In the year 2019, out of the total 53388 girls, 34348 had passed making a total of 64.33%

03:18 pm IST

HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Girls outscored boys by 7% in 2019

In the year 2019, the pass percentage of girl students was 64.33 against the boys’ pass percentage of 57.38.

03:16 pm IST

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Marks of 2019 toppers

In the year 2019, Atharv Thakur had bagged the first rank by scoring 98.71% Paras, Dhruv Sharna, Ridhi Sharma had got 98.5% and were at the second position.

03:15 pm IST

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Keep your admit cards handy

Students are advised to keep their admit card ready with them. As soon as the result is declared, students can login to the website at hpbose.org and key in their roll number and other login credentials as mentioned in their admit card.

03:13 pm IST

HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Last year 60.79% students had passed

In the year 2019, a total of 60.79% students had passed the exam. The HPBOSE 10th result was declared on April 29 last year.

03:10 pm IST

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: How to check results online

Himachal Pradesh Class 10th board result is expected to be declared today. Click here to know how to check your results online.

03:05 pm IST

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Exam was concluded on March 19

The Class 10 Board examination were held from March 5 to March 19, 2020 across 2,227 exam centres across the state.

03:00 pm IST

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: 1.5 lakh students waiting for their result

This year around 1.5 lakh students have taken the HPBOSE 10th exam. The result can be checked at hpbose.org after it is declared. Check full details here.

02:55 pm IST

HPBOSE 10th result 2020 expected to be declared today

Himachal Pradesh Board is expected to declare HPBOSE 10th result today at hpbose.org. The result is expected to be out at 4 pm today. However, it might also get delayed.

