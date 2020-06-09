HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh class 10th result today at hpbose.org
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Board is expected to declare the class 10th result today at hpbose.org. Follow this liveblog to get latest updates about the results, exam, pass percentage and topper list.
-
03:40 pm IST
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 shortly
-
03:36 pm IST
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 likely at 4:15 pm today
-
03:32 pm IST
Himachal Pradesh 10th Board Result 2020: Grace marks to be given this year
-
03:29 pm IST
HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh 10th Result 2020: Effects of Covid- 19 on result
-
03:28 pm IST
Himachal Pradesh Board Result 2020: Figures of last year
-
03:26 pm IST
HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Steps to check results online
-
03:23 pm IST
HPBOSE 10th result 2020: 39 students were under top 10 rank in 2019
-
03:22 pm IST
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Take a look at last year toppers’ performance
-
03:19 pm IST
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: 64.33% girls passed the exam in 2019
-
03:18 pm IST
HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Girls outscored boys by 7% in 2019
-
03:16 pm IST
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Marks of 2019 toppers
-
03:15 pm IST
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Keep your admit cards handy
-
03:13 pm IST
HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Last year 60.79% students had passed
-
03:10 pm IST
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: How to check results online
-
03:05 pm IST
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Exam was concluded on March 19
-
03:00 pm IST
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: 1.5 lakh students waiting for their result
-
02:55 pm IST
HPBOSE 10th result 2020 expected to be declared today
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to declare the Class 10th result today at around 4 pm. Students will be able to check their result at the official website of HP Board at hpbose.org.The Himachal Pradesh Class 10 board exams were held in March this year.This year 1.5 lakh students have appeared for the examination. The Class 10 Board examination were held from March 5 to March 19, 2020 across 2,227 exam centres across the state. Follow this liveblog to get latest updates about the results, exam, pass percentage and topper list.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 shortly
HImachal Pradesh 10th board result 2020 is expected to be announced shortly at hpbose.org. Stay tuned for updates
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 likely at 4:15 pm today
As per reports, the Himachal Pradesh Board 10th result will be declared by 4:15 pm today. Stay tuned.
Himachal Pradesh 10th Board Result 2020: Grace marks to be given this year
This year, the Himachal Pradesh board will also award grace marks in Sanskrit and Urdu subjects.
HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh 10th Result 2020: Effects of Covid- 19 on result
The evaluation process for HPBOSE 10th exam answerhseet was delayed due to lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Answer sheets were evaluated by the teacher at their homes.
Himachal Pradesh Board Result 2020: Figures of last year
Over 1.22 lakh students had appeared for the HP board Class 10 exams, conducted by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) from March 7 to March 20, 2019. Of the total, 1,11,977 appeared in regular mode while 10,414 appeared through State Open School (SOS).
HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Steps to check results online
HPBOSE 10th Result: Follow these steps to check your result online
Students can visit the official website at hpbose.org
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘HPBOSE 10th result 2020’
Key in your logging details and submit
HPBOSE Class 10 board results will appear on the display screen
Download the results and take its print out for future references.
HPBOSE 10th result 2020: 39 students were under top 10 rank in 2019
In the year 2019, A total of 39 students had made it to the top 10 merit list out of which 28 were girls and 11 were boys. The pass percentage for girls was 64.33% and for boys it was 57.48%.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Take a look at last year toppers’ performance
In the year 2019, Atharv Thakur has bagged the first position with 98.71% marks. Paras, Dhruv Sharna, Ridhi Sharma are joint second with 98.57% marks. Komal Zinta and Sakshi are joint third with 98.43% marks. Ruchira Singh, Mannat Rana are joint fourth with 98.29% marks. Kritika Thakur, Lokeshwari are joint fifth with 98% marks.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: 64.33% girls passed the exam in 2019
In the year 2019, out of the total 53388 girls, 34348 had passed making a total of 64.33%
HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Girls outscored boys by 7% in 2019
In the year 2019, the pass percentage of girl students was 64.33 against the boys’ pass percentage of 57.38.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Marks of 2019 toppers
In the year 2019, Atharv Thakur had bagged the first rank by scoring 98.71% Paras, Dhruv Sharna, Ridhi Sharma had got 98.5% and were at the second position.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Keep your admit cards handy
Students are advised to keep their admit card ready with them. As soon as the result is declared, students can login to the website at hpbose.org and key in their roll number and other login credentials as mentioned in their admit card.
HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Last year 60.79% students had passed
In the year 2019, a total of 60.79% students had passed the exam. The HPBOSE 10th result was declared on April 29 last year.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: How to check results online
Himachal Pradesh Class 10th board result is expected to be declared today. Click here to know how to check your results online.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Exam was concluded on March 19
The Class 10 Board examination were held from March 5 to March 19, 2020 across 2,227 exam centres across the state.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: 1.5 lakh students waiting for their result
This year around 1.5 lakh students have taken the HPBOSE 10th exam. The result can be checked at hpbose.org after it is declared. Check full details here.
HPBOSE 10th result 2020 expected to be declared today
Himachal Pradesh Board is expected to declare HPBOSE 10th result today at hpbose.org. The result is expected to be out at 4 pm today. However, it might also get delayed.