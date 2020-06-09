HPBOSE Class 10th results 2020 expected today, here’s how to check at hpbose.org
HPBOSE Class 10th results 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to declare the result of Class 10 board examinations on Tuesday, June 9. Here’s how to check results online at hpbose.orgeducation Updated: Jun 09, 2020 15:27 IST
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to declare the result of Class 10 board examinations on Tuesday, June 9.
Students who have appeared in the HPBOSE SSC board exams can check their results online at hpbose.org after it is declared.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates
According to the latest report, the result may be declared at 4pm today. However, it may also get delayed.
The HPBOSE Class 10 Board examinations were held from March 5 to March 19, 2020, across 2,227 exam centres, in which around 1.5 lakh students appeared.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Full details here
The evaluation process was delayed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Answer sheets were evaluated by the teacher at their homes.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 : How to check online
Students can visit the official website at hpbose.org
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘HPBOSE 10th result 2020’
Key in your logging details and submit
HPBOSE Class 10 board results will appear on the display screen
Download the results and take its print out for future references.