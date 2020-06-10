e-paper
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 out at hpbose.org: Website opening now, here's direct link to check result

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board on Tuesday declared the HPBOSE 10th result 2020. Official website is now opening. The website hpbose.org was not opening since yesterday after the result was declared at 5 pm. Students were anxiously trying to check their result but the website did not open.

Jun 10, 2020
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Website opening now
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Website opening now
         

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board on Tuesday declared the HPBOSE 10th result 2020. A total of 70,571 students passed the examination making a total pass percentage of 68.11. The website hpbose.org was not opening since yesterday after the result was declared at 5 pm. Students were anxious to check their result but the website did not open. However, the official website is now opening and students can check their results online.

The direct link to check HPBOSE 10th result 2020 has been provided below. Students can also visit the official website and check their results. Here, we will tell you the steps to follow to check your HPBOSE 10th Result 2020.

Direct Link to HPBOSE 10th Result

Himachal Pradesh Matric Result 2020: Highlights

Steps to check Himachal Pradesh matric result 2020:

Visit the official website at hpbose.org

On the top of the homepage, click on the ‘Student Corner’ tab, Click on ‘Results’

You will get a link that reads ‘10th (Regular/Compartment/Additional/Improvement) Examination, March-2020 ‘

Click on the result link

A login page will open

Key in your roll number and click on Search

Your Result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

