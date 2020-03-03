e-paper
HPPSC civil judge prelims answer key 2019 released, direct link here

HPPSC Civil Judge prelims answer key released. Here’s how to download the answer key and raise objections.d

Mar 03, 2020
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HPPSC answer key
HPPSC answer key(HT File)
         

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the answer key for HPPSC Civil Judge prelims exam on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the answer keys online at hppsc.hp.gov.in. The exam was conducted on March 1.

Candidates can challenge the answer key before March 5. Candidates can submit their objections by post or courier in the prescribed performa along with document proof. The performa can be downloaded online. It has to be sent by post/ courier to

The Secretary,

H.P. Public Service Commission,

Nigam Vihar, Shimla-171 002.

Direct link to download HPPSC Answer Key

How to download HPPSC answer key:

Visit the official website of HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in

Under the ‘What’s New’ section, click on civil judge prelims answer key link

A PDF file will open

Download the answer key and performa to challenge the answer key

