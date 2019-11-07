e-paper
HPSOS class 10th, 8th results 2019 declared at hpbose.org, direct links here

HPBOSE has declared the results of HPSOS class 8th and 10th examination 2019. Check how to apply for re-checking and re-evaluation.

education Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:00 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HP SOS Results out
HP SOS Results out(HPBOSE)
         

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of HP state open school (HPSOS) class 8th and 10th exam. Candidates can check their result online at hpbose.org.

A total of 95 students had appeared for HPSOS class 8th exam out of which 35 passed making a pass percentage of 38.95% For class 10th 12049 candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 6897 passed the exam making a pass percentage of 57.24.

Those who wish to apply for re-checking can apply online through their institution before November 20 by paying a fee of Rs 400 per subject. For re-evaluation they will have to pay Rs 500 per subject. For class-10 there will be no provision for re-evaluation. They can apply only for re-checking by paying Rs 400 per subject.

Click here to check HP SOS class 8th result

Click here to check HP SOS class 10th result

