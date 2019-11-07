HPSOS class 10th, 8th results 2019 declared at hpbose.org, direct links here

education

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:00 IST

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of HP state open school (HPSOS) class 8th and 10th exam. Candidates can check their result online at hpbose.org.

A total of 95 students had appeared for HPSOS class 8th exam out of which 35 passed making a pass percentage of 38.95% For class 10th 12049 candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 6897 passed the exam making a pass percentage of 57.24.

Those who wish to apply for re-checking can apply online through their institution before November 20 by paying a fee of Rs 400 per subject. For re-evaluation they will have to pay Rs 500 per subject. For class-10 there will be no provision for re-evaluation. They can apply only for re-checking by paying Rs 400 per subject.

