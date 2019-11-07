HPSOS class 10th, 8th results 2019 declared at hpbose.org, direct links here
HPBOSE has declared the results of HPSOS class 8th and 10th examination 2019. Check how to apply for re-checking and re-evaluation.education Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:00 IST
Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of HP state open school (HPSOS) class 8th and 10th exam. Candidates can check their result online at hpbose.org.
A total of 95 students had appeared for HPSOS class 8th exam out of which 35 passed making a pass percentage of 38.95% For class 10th 12049 candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 6897 passed the exam making a pass percentage of 57.24.
Those who wish to apply for re-checking can apply online through their institution before November 20 by paying a fee of Rs 400 per subject. For re-evaluation they will have to pay Rs 500 per subject. For class-10 there will be no provision for re-evaluation. They can apply only for re-checking by paying Rs 400 per subject.
