HPSSSB clerk exam result 2018 declared, here’s how to check

HPSSSB Clerk result 2018: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSSB) on Tuesday declared the results for the post of clerk, junior office assistant, assistant chemist. At the same time, it has also released the mark list for data entry operator, group instructor and tourism information officer posts. The detailed results can be found on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSSB): hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

A screen grab of HPSSSB’s website. Candidates can check for results on the website. ( hpsssb.hp.gov.in)

A total of 360 candidates have been selected for the post of contractual clerk. Earlier, mark lists for about 529 candidates had been declared.

Here’s how you can check HPSSSB clerk exam results:

1) Go to the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in

2) Click on the result notification tab

3) Look for the relevant document and click on it. For instance, if you’ve applied for the clerk position, click on that link to get the detailed results. The page contains information such as roll number, candidate name, total marks and department allotted of the successful candidate.