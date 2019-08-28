e-paper
HRD Minister launches education portal ‘Shagun’ which links over 15 lakh schools across India

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday launched a web portal ‘Shagun’, which links over 15 lakh schools across the country to provide all the information on school education.

education Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:47 IST

PTI, New Delhi
Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ during the launch of 'School Education Shagun Integrated Online Junction' in New Delhi on Wednesday. MoS for Human Resource Development, Communications and Information Technology Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao and the Secretary (Department of School and Literacy) Rina Ray are also seen.
Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ during the launch of 'School Education Shagun Integrated Online Junction' in New Delhi on Wednesday. MoS for Human Resource Development, Communications and Information Technology Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao and the Secretary (Department of School and Literacy) Rina Ray are also seen.(PTI)
         

The schools have been geo-tagged and all the data provided by them can be accessed through this portal.

“The progress of the country is dependent on education and the foundation of education needs to be solid. Shagun is an important initiative and through this portal. More than 2.3 lakh educational websites can be integrated,” the minister said.

According to HRD officials, there will also be a third-party verification of the information provided by schools.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 15:47 IST

