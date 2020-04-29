e-paper
HRD Minister to answer students’ queries regarding impact of Covid-19 on their education

Minister Pokhriyal urged students to ask him questions related to their education on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

education Updated: Apr 29, 2020 15:39 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday called out students to talk about their queries regarding the impact of Covid-19 on their education and other issues. The minister said that he will be hosting another webinar soon to address the concerns of students.

The education minister asked students to send their questions in the comment section of his tweet using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

Earlier, on April 27, the HRD Minister hosted a webinar to address concerns of parents whose wards’ education has been affected due to the ongoing lockdown.

