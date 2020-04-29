HRD Minister to answer students’ queries regarding impact of Covid-19 on their education

education

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 15:39 IST

Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday called out students to talk about their queries regarding the impact of Covid-19 on their education and other issues. The minister said that he will be hosting another webinar soon to address the concerns of students.

Minister Pokhriyal urged students to ask him questions related to their education on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Students, I will be going live soon to interact with you, answer your queries related to #COVID19's impact on your education, and much more.

You can share your questions with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive



Stay tuned for more details! pic.twitter.com/VhnlZawU9T — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 28, 2020

The education minister asked students to send their questions in the comment section of his tweet using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

Earlier, on April 27, the HRD Minister hosted a webinar to address concerns of parents whose wards’ education has been affected due to the ongoing lockdown.