HRD ministry to be renamed as Ministry of Education?

education

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 10:31 IST

The Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry could go in for a name change if a recommendation made by a group of experts led by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan is accepted.

According to a key recommendation in the draft New Education Policy, in order to bring the focus back on education and learning, the Ministry of Human Resource Development should be redesignated as the Ministry of Education (MoE).

According to a senior government official, the HRD ministry has almost readied a final draft of the policy which it will soon take to the cabinet for approval.

“We have included most of the suggestions like the Bachelor of Liberal Arts (BLA) course or the suggestion on creating a Rasjtriya Shiksha Aayog,” said the senior official.

When asked specifically on the proposal to rename the HRD ministry, the official replied that “none of the suggestions made in the draft education policy had been rejected”.

There has been a view, including among many top functionaries, that there is no problem in redesignating the ministry as the ministry of education, the official said. However, it will be decided only after final deliberations whether it makes it to the proposal that is sent to the cabinet, the official added.

Interestingly, another proposal made in the draft education policy pertained to not allowing private schools to use public in their names.

The HRD ministry has held widespread consultations in the run up to bringing the New Education Policy.

After concerns over language policy, discussions were held with MPs from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala and Puducherry as well as with state education secretaries.

Several reforms measures have been proposed in the Draft NEP 2019. The Draft National Education policy was widely publicized and around 2 lakh suggestions were received.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 10:29 IST