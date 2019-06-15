HSSC Recruitment 2019: 1100 vacancies for canal patwari announced. Check full details here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications to recruitment 1100 canal patwaris. The application process will begin on June 18 and conclude on July 2. Last date to deposit application fee is July 5.

The recruitment will be done under Irrigation & Water Resources Department, Haryana, Panchkula.

The applicants should be between 18 and 42 years of age and must have passed graduation level exams and Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matriculation as one of the subject or Higher Education.

The pay scale for the post is Rs 19900-63200.

“The Examination either Online (CBT) or OMR Based is likely to be held from 13.07.2019 to 18.08.2019 & the date, time and place of examination will be as per admit card,” the notification reads.

The application link will be uploaded on HSSC website (hssc.gov.in) on June 18

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 08:55 IST