HSSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for 257 vacancies at hssc.gov.in from March 8, check all details here

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for recruitment on various posts for which the online application process will begin on March 8, 2019. There are a total of 2557 vacancy for which notification has been released on hssc.gov.in

The last date to apply online ins April 8, 2019. For most of the posts, the minimum qualification is matric pass. Complete list of vacancy and its eligibility can be seen in the notification.

Details of Vacancy

PWD B&R, Haryana

Chargeman: 9 posts

Workshop Machinery Operator: 14 posts

Chargeman Heavy Plant: 11 posts

Machine Tool Operator: 5 posts

Chargeman (Electrical): 9 posts

Auto Electrician: 9 posts

Supervisor: 10 posts

Blacksmith: 5 posts

Chargeman (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration): 5 posts

Generator Operator: 1 post

Mechanic (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration): 2 post

Motor Winder: 2 posts

Lift Operator: 2 posts

Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation

Assistant Accountant: 6 posts

Draftsman Planning: 1 post

Pipe Fitter: 1 post

Legal Assistant: 8 posts

Assistant Programmer: 1 post

Receptionist/ PBX Operator: 3 posts

Assistant Manager (Utilities): 3 posts

Assistant Manager (Electrical)/ JE level: 4 posts

Assistant Manager (Estate): 6 posts

Tracer: 1 post

Haryana Seeds Development Corporation Limited

Section Officer: 2 posts

Sub Station Generator Attendant: 2 posts



Assistant Seed Production Officer: 27 posts

Electrician: 4 posts

Junior Mechanic: 10 posts

Store Clerk: 6 posts

Store keeper: 3 posts

Salesman: 49 posts

Account Clerk: 11 posts

Assistant Draughtsman: 14 posts in Town & Country Planning, Haryana

Assistant Draughtsman: 11 posts in Architecture Department Haryana

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Check official notification here

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 13:49 IST