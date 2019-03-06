HSSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for 257 vacancies at hssc.gov.in from March 8, check all details here
HSSC Recruitment for 275 vacancies in different posts announced. Application begins on March 8education Updated: Mar 06, 2019 13:51 IST
HSSC Recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for recruitment on various posts for which the online application process will begin on March 8, 2019. There are a total of 2557 vacancy for which notification has been released on hssc.gov.in
The last date to apply online ins April 8, 2019. For most of the posts, the minimum qualification is matric pass. Complete list of vacancy and its eligibility can be seen in the notification.
Details of Vacancy
PWD B&R, Haryana
Chargeman: 9 posts
Workshop Machinery Operator: 14 posts
Chargeman Heavy Plant: 11 posts
Machine Tool Operator: 5 posts
Chargeman (Electrical): 9 posts
Auto Electrician: 9 posts
Supervisor: 10 posts
Blacksmith: 5 posts
Chargeman (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration): 5 posts
Generator Operator: 1 post
Mechanic (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration): 2 post
Motor Winder: 2 posts
Lift Operator: 2 posts
Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation
Assistant Accountant: 6 posts
Draftsman Planning: 1 post
Pipe Fitter: 1 post
Legal Assistant: 8 posts
Assistant Programmer: 1 post
Receptionist/ PBX Operator: 3 posts
Assistant Manager (Utilities): 3 posts
Assistant Manager (Electrical)/ JE level: 4 posts
Assistant Manager (Estate): 6 posts
Tracer: 1 post
Haryana Seeds Development Corporation Limited
Section Officer: 2 posts
Sub Station Generator Attendant: 2 posts
Assistant Seed Production Officer: 27 posts
Electrician: 4 posts
Junior Mechanic: 10 posts
Store Clerk: 6 posts
Store keeper: 3 posts
Salesman: 49 posts
Account Clerk: 11 posts
Assistant Draughtsman: 14 posts in Town & Country Planning, Haryana
Assistant Draughtsman: 11 posts in Architecture Department Haryana
HSSC Recruitment 2019: Check official notification here
First Published: Mar 06, 2019 13:49 IST