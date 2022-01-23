HT Republic Day Quiz prelims ‘ClassAct 2022’ sees record-breaking participation

HT School conducted the Preliminary round of ClassAct 2022, The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz on January 23, 2022 between 11am (IST) and 12:30 pm (IST). The Quiz saw 50,611 students of Grades 1 to 12, from across the globe, register for this Quiz on HT School. Students from 32 countries and 5 continents registered for the quiz. A total of 32,644 students participated in the Prelims conducted on the Quizizz platform, on January 23, 2022, between 11am (IST) and 12:30pm (IST). Quizizz, a popular teacher-powered learning and engagement platform was the technology partner for the event. The Prelims of ClassAct 2022 was adjudicated, real-time, by a reputed audit firm and multiple record organizations.

Avinash Mudaliar, one of the Quizmasters of ClassAct 2022, went on to say, “Personally, I am happy with the global turnout for the quiz. The ClassAct Prelims had over 30k students playing it live at one point and that was heartening! Our vision at HT School is to create a platform for emanating knowledge, which is fun and engaging for kids … and this is just one step in that direction! There will be many more similar events in this direction. The quiz isn't over yet. I am looking forward to seeing these young minds display their prowess in the Finale on Republic Day."

The Prelims was an individual event and covered a plethora of topics, such as history, science, geography, art and entertainment, literature and language and culture. It included a mix of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and type-in questions and was hosted entirely online. The questions were timed, and each contestant had to answer 50 questions. The Prelims was open for a period of 90 minutes. ClassAct 2022: The Quiz saw 50,611 students of Grades 1 to 12, from across the globe, register for this Quiz on HT School.(HT)

The Prelims started at 11am, with the students accessing the Prelims link from the HT School website, in eager anticipation of the quiz. The students had a fun time answering interesting and brain-tickling questions! It was indeed a Sunday well spent!

For those who could not participate in the Prelims, here’s a peek into the easiest, toughest and funniest questions. To start with the easiest, “What two colours of paint would you mix to get the colour ORANGE?” While the senior students reminisced their childhood, the funniest question, “What is the name of this bowl-shaped haircut, because it looks like a certain type of plant life?” was sure to have left many in splits. The question “Which country’s flag contains its biggest export and shares its name with a trick in soccer, in which a player rolls the ball between an opponent's legs.” would have floored football enthusiasts but left a frown on others!

The Prelims of ClassAct 2022 witnessed an almost equal distribution of students in both the Junior category (Grades 1 to 5) and the Senior category (Grades 6 to 12), with the Junior category comprising 16, 821 contestants and the Senior category comprising 15,821 contestants. The feedback post the event was phenomenal.

The scoring on the Quizizz platform is completely automated, and students are ranked based on accuracy and speed. The Finalists will be chosen based on their ranking in the Prelims. The names of the students who have qualified for the Finale will be put up on the HT School website on January 25, 2022. While it was initially decided to have 100 Finalists, considering the overwhelming response, the number has been increased to 150 Finalists.

To quote Dr. Navin Jayakumar “It was truly a ClassAct by all the students!” ClassAct 2022 will culminate in the Grand Finale on Republic Day, January 26, 2022 at 3pm, with celebrated Quizmasters, Dr. Navin Jayakumar and Avinash Mudaliar, and will be a Finale worth remembering!

The icing on the cake is the prize money—1.25 lakh worth Amazon vouchers! The 40 top contestants of the Junior category will also be awarded exciting Amazon vouchers, based on their rankings in the Prelims! In addition, the top-performing 40 Finalists will win fabulous Amazon vouchers!

The fun has just started, with the Prelims! The Finale will be live streamed on HT School’s ClassAct 2022 event page (https://bit.ly/3tSEK52) from 3:00 pm (IST) on January 26, 2022, so viewers and participants who did not make it to the Finale can catch up with all the action!

The answers to the Prelims will be explained at the start of the Finale and will serve as a wonderful opportunity for budding quizzers to hone their quizzing skills! All are welcome to participate in the Audience Questions, which will be asked during the Finale, on January 26, 2022. The winners of the Audience Questions stand to win exciting prizes.

Here's what Dr. Navin had to say about the ClassAct 2022 Prelims, “About a week ago, looking at the flood of entries, I had remarked that we were now in uncharted quizzing territory. I am overwhelmed at the rousing response of India's next gen to this quiz and at their level of passion for this sport of general knowledge quizzing. Thank you, children, for taking part in ClassAct 2022, The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz!”

