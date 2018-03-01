ANNOUNCED: HTET result 2017 declared at bseh.org.in, here’s how to check

HTET result 2017 was declared on Thursday by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) examination was held on December 23 and 24.

Steps to check HTET 2017 results:

1) Visit the BSEH’s official website at bseh.org.in

2) Click on the link for results in the top Nav bar

3) Click on the link for HTET Dec 2017 result to go to the login page

4) Enter required detail (roll number or name)

5) Click on find result

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Visit official website of BSEH for latest news and updates on the exam.