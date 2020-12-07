e-paper
Home / Education / Hyderabad’s Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan wins national crossword contest

Hyderabad’s Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan wins national crossword contest

The team of V Krishna Sai Gayatri and Nellore Dharshita from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Hyderabad, on Sunday won the grand finale of the 8th edition of the annual national inter-school CCCC Cryptic Crossword Contest (CCCC 2020).

education Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 10:07 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
The team of Shashwat Sanjeev and Sarthak Sanjeev from Don Bosco Academy, Patna, secured the second position while Vijval Ekbote and Harshul Sagar of The Mothers International School, New Delhi, were at the third spot, the organisers said in a release here.

A team of the same Mother’s International School had won the tournament last year.

Patna-based civil society initiative Extra-C conducted the annual CCCC 2020. It is an offline contest but was held in online format this year because of the prevailing pandemic situation, the release said.

Teams from more than 1,500 schools across 110 cities and towns of the country initially went through two preliminary stages, at the end of which 40 teams qualified for the two-day grand finale which began on Saturday, it said.

The grand finale comprised a quarter-final round, a semi-final round and the final round.

