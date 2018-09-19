IBPS Admit Card 2018: Office Assistants main call letter 2018 released, here’s how to download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday released the admit cards of office assistants (Multipurpose) main examination 2018 for recruitment in participating regional rural banks (RRBs). The admit cards will be available for download until October 7, 2018.

Steps to download the call letter/admit card for office assistants main exam 2018:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to download online main exam call letter for CRP RRBs-VII office assistants

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

No hard copy of admit cards will be sent to the candidates. The online main examination for office assistants (Multipurpose) will be held on October 7.

The commission has also issued information handout for office assistants (Multipurpose) main examination. Candidates should read the handout carefully.

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam have qualified for the main. Candidates will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the main examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 18:54 IST