IBPS clerk admit card 2018 link withdrawn, to be released tomorrow

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has withdrawn the call letter or admit card link for the IBPS clerk preliminary examination 2018 (CWE Clerk VIII). Earlier on Monday, IBPS had issued the call letter for the examination saying that the admit card will be available for download until December 15. According to a notification on the website, the call letter for the examination will now be available on Tuesday, November 27.

IBPS plans to fill up more than 7,260 clerical posts throught this recruitment exam. The examination would be held in two phases: preliminary and main. Those who clear the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear in the main. Those who pass the main exam will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating banks.

The preliminary examination will be held on December 8, 9, 15 and 16. The results of the preliminary examination will be declared in December 2018/January 2019. The main examination will be held on January 20, 2019. The provisional allotment of banks to successful candidates will be made in April 2019. All these dates are tentative.

Exam pattern

The preliminary examination will be of one-hour duration, with three sections carrying 100 marks for 100 questions. Candidates will get one hour to solve them. To be successful, one needs to qualify in each of the three sections by securing the cut-off marks set by the IBPS.

The main examination will have four sections carrying a total of 200 marks for 190 questions, and candidates will get two hours and 40 minutes to solve them.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers in objective tests pertaining to the preliminary and the main examinations. One-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted for each wrong answer. There is no penalty for leaving questions unanswered.

IBPS Clerk prelims admit card: Steps to download the call letter (after it is released):

1) Go to IBPS’s official website

2) Click on link for download of CWE- CLERK -VIII - Preliminary Exam Call letter on top

3) You will be directed to a new login page

4) Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format

5) Enter Captcha code and click on login to download the call letter

Note: Visit official website of IBPS for latest news and updates.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 19:21 IST