IBPS clerk prelims analysis for December 8, Slot 1 examination

IBPS clerk prelims analysis: Saturday was the first day of the IBPS clerk preliminary exam 2018. Spanning a period of one week (ending December 15), the exam is being conducted in four time slots: 2 each in the morning and evening.

A total of 100 questions had to be answered in 60 minutes. All the sections, except English Language, were available in both English and Hindi. Every correct answer will fetch 1 mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25 marks. This year there is sectional timing of 20 minutes.

The detailed break-up of IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam 2018 is as follows:

Note: Section wise and overall cut-offs are not uniform for all states.

English Language:

Reading Comprehension was lengthy. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

Reasoning Ability:

There were four sets of five questions each from Seating Arrangement and Data Arrangement. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

Numerical Ability:

There was one set of five questions from Data Interpretation (table based). The overall difficulty level of this section was easy to moderate.

(Author Mohan Prasad is mentor, Career Launcher. Views expressed here are personal.)

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 14:15 IST