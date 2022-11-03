IBPS CRP RRBs XI interview admit card for Officers Scale I, II and III out

IBPS CRP RRBs XI interview admit card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the interview call letter for CRP RRB XI officers scale-I, II and III.

Qualified candidates can now check and download the call letter from the official website ibps.in

Candidates can access the call letters by keying in their registration number and password or date of birth.

Candidates have been shortlisted for the interview on the basis of their performance in preliminary and main exam.

IBPS conducted the IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam for officer scale-I on October 1, 2022.

Scale-II and III exams were conducted on September 24, 2022.

The results for all these exams were declared on October 18, 2022.

Candidates will be able to download their call letters till November 30, 2022.

Here’s how to download IBPS Officers Scale I, II and III hall tickets:

Visit the official website ibps.in

Click on the call letter link for the Scale-I/II/III officer interview

Key in your registration number and password or date of birth

Login and your call letter will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Officer scale-I direct link. Click here.

Officer scale-II direct link. Click here.

Officer scale-III direct link. Click here.