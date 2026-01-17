IBPS exam calendar 2026 released, check important dates here

The IBPS PO/MT prelims examination has been tentatively scheduled for August 22 and 23 and the mains examination is tentatively scheduled for October 4.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the exam calendar for 2026 on its official website, ibps.in.

Registration for these exams will be online, and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examinations. Candidates will be required to upload the following documents, as specified in the notifications.

(1) Photograph of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

(2) Signature of the Applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file

(3) Thumb impression of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

(4) Scanned Copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective notifications – 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file

The uploaded photograph must be a recent passport-colour photo and clearly visible. Candidates will also be required to capture and upload their “live photograph” at the time of application, either by using a webcam or a mobile phone. The signature uploaded should be clearly visible and not in capital letters.

Candidates can visit the IBPS website for furter details.