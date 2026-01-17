IBPS exam calendar 2026 released, check important dates here
The IBPS PO/MT prelims examination has been tentatively scheduled for August 22 and 23 and the mains examination is tentatively scheduled for October 4.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the exam calendar for 2026 on its official website, ibps.in.
The IBPS PO/MT prelims examination has been tentatively scheduled for August 22 and 23 and the mains examination is tentatively scheduled for October 4.
|Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT)
|Specialist Officers (SPL)
|Customer Service Associates (CSA)
|Preliminary Examination
|August 22 and 23
|August 29
|October 10 and 11
|Main Examination
|October 4
|November 1
|December 27
|RRBs - CRP RRBs-XV
|Officer Scale I
|Officer Scale II and III
|Office Assistants
|Preliminary Examination
|November 21 and 22
|–
|December 6, 12 and 13
|Main/ Single Examination
|December 20
|December 20
|January 30, 2027
Registration for these exams will be online, and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examinations. Candidates will be required to upload the following documents, as specified in the notifications.
(1) Photograph of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file
(2) Signature of the Applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file
(3) Thumb impression of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file
(4) Scanned Copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective notifications – 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file
The uploaded photograph must be a recent passport-colour photo and clearly visible. Candidates will also be required to capture and upload their “live photograph” at the time of application, either by using a webcam or a mobile phone. The signature uploaded should be clearly visible and not in capital letters.
Candidates can visit the IBPS website for furter details.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More