IBPS PO 2018 interview call letter released at ibps.in, dates and other details here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Saturday released the call letter for interview of Probationary Officer (PO) Management Trainee (MT)or CRP PO MT VIII on its official website ibps.in

Candidates who have qualified the IBPS PO MT VIII main examination can download the call letters from January 12 to February 5, 2019. The dates and venue of interview will be mentioned in the admit card itself. Candidate are advised to read carefully the instructions and details given on the admit card.

The IBPS PO MT VIII main exam was conducted on November 18, 2018. The institute had declared the result for the Probationary Officer (PO) main examination on December 17.The IBPS had invitedapplications to recruit around 3,500 PO in various banks.

Steps to download IBPS PO MT VIII 2018 call letters:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to download call letter for interview of CRP PO MT VIII scrolling on homepage

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration number and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Your call letter will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

Here’s the direct link to download IBPS PO MT VIII Call Letter

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 08:59 IST