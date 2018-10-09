IBPS PO prelims admit card 2018: Haurry! Last few days left for you to download at ibps.in

Candidates who have applied for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary exam 2018 should download their admit card/ call letter quickly if they have not done it by now. The closure of the call letter download for the examination will take place on October 14. The online preliminary examination will be held on October 13, 14, 20 and 21.

Here is the direct link to go to the login page for downloading the admit card.

The admit card will have details like centre, venue address, date and time for the online preliminary examination. Candidate should download their call letter from the authorised IBPS website, ibps.in by entering his/ her details i.e. registration number and password/date of birth. No hard copy of the admit card or Information handout will be sent by post.

Candidates should reach the examination centre well before the time prescribed on the call letter. They must carry their call letter alongwith a photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same to the venue of the examination.

The results of the preliminary examination will be declared in October/November 2018. The online main exam will be held on November 18 and its result will be declared in December. The interview will be held in January/February 2019, and the provisional allotment to the selected candidates will take place in April 2019.

IBPS PO Prelims call letter 2018: Steps to download

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to download PO prelims call letter for PO/MT-VIII

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 13:14 IST