IBPS PO Prelims Result 2019 declared at ibps.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 08:04 IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday declared the results of the online preliminary exam to recruit probationary officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-IX).

Here is the direct link to check IBPS PO Prelims result 2019

How to check IBPS PO Prelims result 2019 on official website of IBPS

1) Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in 2) Click on the link for IBPS PO prelims result 2019 3) You will be directed to a new login page 4) Enter your registration no, password and captcha code 5) Login and your IBPS PO prelims result 2019 will be displayed on the screen 6) Take a print-out and save it on your computer.

IBPS Probationary Officer preliminary exam is only of a qualifying nature. The 60 minute exam has 100 multiple-choice questions to attempt. There are three sections in the exam: Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions), Reasoning Ability (35 Questions), and English Language (30 questions). Students need to qualify in each of the three sections separately to pass the exam.

A total of 4,336 vacancies have to be filled across the country through this recruitment process. The Prelims exam was held in two batches on October 12, 13 and 19, 2019, while the Main exam is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2019.

Note: Visit the official website of IBPS for latest news and updates about the exam.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 07:57 IST