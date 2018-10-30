IBPS RRB interview call letters 2018 for officers scale I, II and III released at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday released the interview admit card/call letters of candidates for officers scale I, Scale II and Scale III recruitment 2018 in participating regional rural banks (RRBs).

Candidates can download their admit card by visiting this page on the official website.

IBPS had declared the scores of online main examination for recruitment of officers scale I, scale II and scale III on October 24. The main examination for officers scale I, II and III was held on September 30. The interview will be conducted in November. The provisional allotment of banks to successful candidates for officers scale I, II and III will be made in January 2019.

Steps to download the interview call letter/admit card for officer scale I, II, III recruitment 2018:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to download interview call letter for CRP RRBs-VII officers scale I, II and III running on the top of the page

3) You will be directed to a new page

4) Click on the link to download call letter for officer scale I

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

Click here to download the call letter for Officer scale II and officer scale III. Follow the same process on the login page.

The admit card for officer scale I , II will be available for downlaod until December 1 and for Scale III till December 2.

Note: Visit official website of IBPS for latest news and updates.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 17:22 IST