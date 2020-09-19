e-paper
Home / Education / IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, Office Assistant Results declared for CRP-VIII, direct links here

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, Office Assistant Results declared for CRP-VIII, direct links here

IBPS RRB Results : Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the result of RRB Office Assistant and Officer Scale I recruitment examinations under CRP VIII. Candidates can check the provisional allotment - reserve list on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

education Updated: Sep 19, 2020 17:47 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS RRB Result
IBPS RRB Result
         

IBPS RRB Results : Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the result of RRB Office Assistant and Officer Scale I recruitment examinations under CRP VIII. Candidates can check the provisional allotment - reserve list on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The link to check the results will be active till October 17. Candidates are advised to download their result before the link is deactivated.

How to check IBPS RRB CRP VIII Result:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the link scrolling on the top that reads IBPS CRP VIII office assistant result (provisional list)

Key in your registration number and password/ date of birth

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to download IBPS RRB CRP VIII Office Assistant Result

Direct link to download IBPS RRB CRP VIII Officer Scale I  Result

