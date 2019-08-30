IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019 expected soon at ibps.in

education

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to soon announce the result of preliminary examination for recruitment of officer scale I in regional rural banks (RRBs). The IBPS Officer Scale 1 prelims exam will be held on August 3, 4 and 11, 2019. Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will qualify to appear in the main exam.

The main examination for officers Scale I will be held on September 22. The results of IBPS Officer Scale 1 main examination will be released in October and the interview will be conducted in November. The provisional allotment of banks to successful candidates for officers scale I will be made in January 2020. All these dates are tentative.

How to check IBPS RRB officers scale I prelims result: 1) Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in 2) Click on the link to view ‘online preliminary exam result status for CWE RRB officer scale I’ running on the top of the page 3) You will be directed to a new page to log in 4) Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format and login 5) Your result will be displayed on the screen 6) Take a printout and save on your computer

