IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025: Scorecard released at ibps.in, direct link to check here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 scorecard. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check the scorecard and download it through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The scorecard is available to candidates from December 24 to December 31, 2025. To download the scorecard candidates can follow the steps given below.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025: How to download scorecard 1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 scorecard link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed.

5. Check the scorecard and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online prelims result for Officer Scale I was announced on December 19, 2025.

Those candidates who have passed the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main exam. The main exam will be held on December 28, 2025.

The exam will comprise of 200 questions of 200 marks. The time duration is for 120 minutes. The question paper will comprise of 5 sections carrying 40 questions each- reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, english language, hindi language and quantitative aptitude. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.