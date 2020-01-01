IBPS RRB Results of Office Assistant, officer scale CRP VII exams declared, check provisonal allotment list here

education

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 11:37 IST

Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has declared the results of office assistants (multipurpose), officer scale I, II and III exams conducted under CRP VII. Candidates can check their results online at ibps.in.

Candidates can check their results before January 31, 2020. IBPS has uploaded the provisional allotment reserve list on the website.

How to check IBPS Result 2019:

1. Go to official website of IBPS.

2. Click on the link to view your result for CRP RRBs-VII office assistants and Officer scale (Provisional Allotment -Reserve List).

3. Choose the link as desired (For Officer scale or for Office assistant ).

4. You will be directed to the login page.

5. Enter your registration no and password.

6. Enter the captcha code.

7. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

8. Take a print-out and save it on your computer.

Click here to check IBPS Office Assistant Provisional Allotment under Reserve List

Click here to check IBPS Officer Scale I Provisional Allotment under Reserve List

Click here to check IBPS Officer Scale II Provisional Allotment under Reserve List

Click here to check IBPS Officer Scale III Provisional Allotment List