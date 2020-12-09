e-paper
IBPS SO admit card 2021 released at ibps.in, here’s direct link

IBPS SO admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before December 26, 2020.

education Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 21:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS SO admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
         

IBPS SO admit card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel selection on Wednesday released the admit cards for Specialist officer’s prelims examination on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before December 26, 2020.

IBPS has scheduled to conduct the Specialist officer’s recruitment (prelims) examination on December 26 and 27, 2020.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the IBPS SO admit card 2021:

1.Visit the official website at ibps.in

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to download the online prelim exam call letter CRP SPL-IX’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and login

5.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

