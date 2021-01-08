e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IBPS SO main admit card 2021 released at ibps.in, here’s direct link

IBPS SO main admit card 2021 released at ibps.in, here’s direct link

IBPS SO mains admit card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel selection on Friday released the admit cards for Specialist officer’s main examination on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before January 24, 2021.

education Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 13:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS SO Main admit card 2021
IBPS SO Main admit card 2021
         

IBPS SO admit card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel selection on Friday released the admit cards for Specialist officer’s main examination on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before January 24, 2021.

The admit card will have details of exam date, venue, roll number and name and photograph of the candidate.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the IBPS SO admit card 2021:

1.Visit the official website at ibps.in

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to download the online main exam call letter CRP SPL-X’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and login

5.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

top news
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
Ahead of talks, govt says hopeful of resolving farmers’ issues
Ahead of talks, govt says hopeful of resolving farmers’ issues
2020 one of warmest years on record, despite cooling La Nina effect: Study
2020 one of warmest years on record, despite cooling La Nina effect: Study
India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists, sponsors
India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists, sponsors
LIVE: Farm leaders leave for eighth round of talks
LIVE: Farm leaders leave for eighth round of talks
Donald Trump, increasingly isolated, lashes out at Mike Pence: Report
Donald Trump, increasingly isolated, lashes out at Mike Pence: Report
‘Vaccine for Indians in next few days’: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
‘Vaccine for Indians in next few days’: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In