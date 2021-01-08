IBPS SO main admit card 2021 released at ibps.in, here’s direct link

education

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 13:42 IST

IBPS SO admit card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel selection on Friday released the admit cards for Specialist officer’s main examination on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before January 24, 2021.

The admit card will have details of exam date, venue, roll number and name and photograph of the candidate.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the IBPS SO admit card 2021:

1.Visit the official website at ibps.in

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to download the online main exam call letter CRP SPL-X’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and login

5.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.