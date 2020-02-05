IBPS SO main result 2020 declared at ibps.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 18:38 IST

Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday declared the specialist officer (SO) main exam results 2020. The IBPS SO main examination was held on January 25, 2020.

Candidates who had appeared in the IBPS SO main exam 2020 can check their results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Here is the direct link to check IBPS SO main result 2020

Candidates who have cleared the IBPS So main exam are eligible to appear for the interview.

Steps to check IBPS SO main result 2020:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the IBPS SO main result on the homepage

Key in your registration details and the captcha and submit

Your result will be displayed.

IBPS has proposed to recruit 1163 specialist officers in various banks through this recruitment process.