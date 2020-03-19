e-paper
IBPS specialist officer mains scores of candidates released at ibps.in

education Updated: Mar 19, 2020 19:18 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS specialist officer mains scores 2020. (Screengrab)
IBPS specialist officer mains scores 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Institute of Banking personnel selection on Thursday released the score card of the specialist officer recruitment examination (main) on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their scores online at ibps.in on or before March 31, 2020.

The online main examination was conducted on January 25, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

Candidates who have qualified the main examination will now appear for the interview process.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the results:

Visit official website

On the home page click on the link available to check the scores of SPL-IX

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and log in

The result will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its print out for future references.

