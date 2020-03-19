IBPS specialist officer mains scores of candidates released at ibps.in

education

Institute of Banking personnel selection on Thursday released the score card of the specialist officer recruitment examination (main) on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their scores online at ibps.in on or before March 31, 2020.

The online main examination was conducted on January 25, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

Candidates who have qualified the main examination will now appear for the interview process.

