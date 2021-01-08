ICAI CA January exam admit card 2021 released, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 13:10 IST

ICAI CA January admit card 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday released the admit card for January 2021 Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New CA examinations on its official website. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

Candidates who have registered for the ICAI CA January 2021 examinations can download their admit card online at icai.org.

The ICAI CA January/February examination will begin from January 21 and conclude on February 7, 2021. Click here for full schedule

“No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website,” reads the official notification.

How to download ICAI CA January admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at icaiexam.icai.org

On the homepage, Login using your credentials

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on link in front of Admit Card

The ICAI CA January admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.