ICAI CA Results to be declared by Feb 4, check important notices here

education

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 10:50 IST

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the tentative dates of result declaration for post qualification course exam. In a latest notice, ICAI has stated that the results for post qualification course exams are likely to be declared on February 3 or February 4 at the institute’s office at New Delhi.

Moreover, the all India merit list (upto the 50th Rank) can also be accessed by candidates on the following websites at icaiexam.icai.org or caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in. Candidates can also register for result on email facility from January 30 at icaiexam.icai.org. Check official notice here.

The results for intermediate old and new course exams will also be declared on February 3 or 4, 2020.The results will also be available on the Institute’s website www.icai.org. Check important notice here.

ICAI has already announced the dates for result declaration of final exam (old and new course). According to a notice dated January 7, the results for final exam (old and new course) are likely to be declared on January 16 or 17, 2020.

Candidates of Intermediate exams can register for result on SMS facility.

For getting results through SMS candidates should type:

I. For Intermediate (IPC) & Intermediate result the following:-

Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate(IPC) Examination

roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll

number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

II. For Foundation Examination result the following:-

CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number

of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171

and send the message to:

57575 - for all mobile services